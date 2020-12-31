Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Rock Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company continues to benefit from a number of initiatives namely streamlining of operations, optimization of marketing initiatives, and renegotiating vendor and third-party agreements. Moreover, the company banks heavily on the Palace Station and Palms redevelopment projects. Also, it expects quick recovery in its Las Vegas operations. Currently, the company has ample liquidity to tide over the coronavirus pandemic for some time. Also, it continues with the phased reopening program subjected to state-mandated occupancy and social-distancing protocols. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential.”

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $353.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 348.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,404,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,400 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 120.5% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,185,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,478 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 69.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,088,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,782,000 after acquiring an additional 858,605 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 115.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 491,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 43.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,104,000 after acquiring an additional 480,382 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.