BidaskClub Lowers OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.30 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,275,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 1,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

