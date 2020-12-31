BidaskClub Lowers OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.
NASDAQ OPK opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90.
In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,275,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 1,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About OPKO Health
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.
See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.