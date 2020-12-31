Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

PRSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

Get Perspecta alerts:

NASDAQ PRSP opened at $23.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. Perspecta has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Perspecta’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd.

In related news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.