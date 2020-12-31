Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:NULC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:NULC) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.65 and last traded at $34.65. 1,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NULC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000.

