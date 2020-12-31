JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA) Trading Up 0.1%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $26.12. Approximately 22,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.