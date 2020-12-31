Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.62. Approximately 3,501 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

NOPMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Neo Performance Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

