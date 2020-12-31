Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Trading Down 2.2%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53. 330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATVDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

