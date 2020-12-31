Traders Purchase Large Volume of Capri Call Options (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 21,981 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the average volume of 8,141 call options.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $43.75 on Thursday. Capri has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $44.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Capri by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

