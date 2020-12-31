BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV.TO) (TSE:ZDV) Trading Down 0.1%

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV.TO) (TSE:ZDV) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$16.32 and last traded at C$16.32. 35,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 71,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.13.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.