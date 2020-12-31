Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $81.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $82.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.41.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $562,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $257,871.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,215,610.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,447 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 43.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

