Analyzing Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO)

Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Riverdale Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Riverdale Oil and Gas and Devon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverdale Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Devon Energy 0 3 18 1 2.91

Devon Energy has a consensus target price of $17.34, suggesting a potential upside of 7.44%. Given Devon Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Riverdale Oil and Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Riverdale Oil and Gas and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Devon Energy -62.68% 2.38% 0.86%

Volatility and Risk

Riverdale Oil and Gas has a beta of -8.98, meaning that its share price is 998% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 3.5, meaning that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riverdale Oil and Gas and Devon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Devon Energy $6.22 billion 0.99 -$355.00 million $1.38 11.70

Riverdale Oil and Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Devon Energy.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Riverdale Oil and Gas on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riverdale Oil and Gas Company Profile

Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation produces oil and gas in the United States. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

