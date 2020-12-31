Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will post $150.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.62 million and the lowest is $136.00 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $129.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $602.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.60 million to $624.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $616.73 million, with estimates ranging from $563.90 million to $649.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

AX opened at $37.34 on Thursday. Axos Financial has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

