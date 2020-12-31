Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce $3.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $11.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $13.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.14.

In other Ecolab news, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $3,089,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,823.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ecolab by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after buying an additional 582,990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,466,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,605,000 after acquiring an additional 30,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,858,000 after acquiring an additional 629,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $215.24 on Thursday. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.