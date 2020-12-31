Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SPT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sprout Social from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.90.

Sprout Social stock opened at $46.75 on Monday. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $56.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.46.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 6,304 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $243,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,158 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $81,313.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,551 shares of company stock valued at $10,823,831 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,088 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,208,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,524,000 after purchasing an additional 291,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2,861.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 175,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 851,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 96,051 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

