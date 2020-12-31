TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

TAL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TAL Education Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered TAL Education Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on TAL Education Group from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.91.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $71.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,183.18 and a beta of 0.15. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average of $73.09.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,722,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,106,000 after buying an additional 2,651,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,272,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,617,000 after buying an additional 7,450,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,330,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,933,000 after buying an additional 1,682,129 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,342,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,350,000 after buying an additional 321,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,906,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,615,000 after buying an additional 400,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.