Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Waddell & Reed’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. It has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company is set to be acquired by Sydney, Australia-based Macquarie Group for $1.7 billion. Its focus on strengthening the Wealth Management channel is likely to lead to enhanced asset inflows. Efforts to reduce costs and improve efficiency are impressive. Its efficient capital deployment activities reflect solid balance sheet position, through which it will continue to enhance shareholder value. However, a tough operating backdrop, increasing outflows and changing investor preference toward lower-risk investment products are expected to keep hurting its revenues. Also, the presence of intangibles on its balance sheet is a concern.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WDR. Morgan Stanley raised Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of WDR stock opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. Waddell & Reed Financial has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 113,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,375,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 79.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 138.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

