Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AXU opened at $3.18 on Monday. Alexco Resource has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexco Resource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

