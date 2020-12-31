Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.
AXU opened at $3.18 on Monday. Alexco Resource has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.50.
Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter.
Alexco Resource Company Profile
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.
