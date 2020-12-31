Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (LON:HOT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (LON:HOT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and last traded at GBX 1,175.57 ($15.36), with a volume of 36886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,132.50 ($14.80).

Specifically, insider Davina Curling acquired 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,139 ($14.88) per share, for a total transaction of £3,029.74 ($3,958.37).

Get Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £95.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,061.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 901.98.

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.