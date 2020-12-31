First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

FRME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

FRME stock opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.31. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Merchants will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Merchants by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

