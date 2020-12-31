Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) to Hold

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $31.23.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.67 million. Equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock worth $958,065. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 456,160 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,137,000. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 35.9% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 599,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 29.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 554,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 89,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

