First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on FBIZ. Raymond James raised their target price on First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised First Business Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.08. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.43 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 369.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 762,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 38,797 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.