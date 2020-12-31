Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd.

NYSE CVEO opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 4.13.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Civeo will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley J. Dodson sold 8,333 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $129,661.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 77,821 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $80,155.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 245,471 shares in the company, valued at $252,835.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. New Generation Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 840,700 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.97% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

