Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for SMC Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SMC in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Mizuho downgraded SMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised SMC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMCAY opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.93. SMC has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $33.08.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

