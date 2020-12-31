Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on RDS-A shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

