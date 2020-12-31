AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of AMC Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.34. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $42.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $654.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.67 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in AMC Networks by 45.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 18.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 23.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.6% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.