Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. 363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95.

Nufarm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NFRMY)

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

