Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF New (NYSEARCA:GDMA) Trading Up 1%

Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF New (NYSEARCA:GDMA)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.57 and last traded at $31.27. Approximately 7,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 9,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF New stock. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF New (NYSEARCA:GDMA) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the quarter. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF New makes up about 1.1% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hudock Inc. owned approximately 3.53% of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF New worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.