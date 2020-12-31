Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Stock Price Up 1%

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY)’s share price rose 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

About Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY)

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury segments.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.