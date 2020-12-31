ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPATF) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $18.70. 63,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 20,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPATF)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune, and naive phage display production and screening; transgenic animals and multispecies antibody discovery; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR (shark) antibody manufacturing; DNA cloning, protein and antibody downstream processing, purification in gram scale levels, and characterization and validation; antibody engineering; transient and stable cell line generation; antibody optimization and humanization; hybridoma production with screening and clone-picking; cryopreservation; affinity measurements, functional assays, and epitope mapping and binning; and modeling, design, and manufacturing of custom antigen.

