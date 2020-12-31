Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) (ETR:BAYN) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) (ETR:BAYN) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €48.34 ($56.87) and last traded at €48.54 ($57.11). Approximately 2,217,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €48.58 ($57.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.08.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) (ETR:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

