Niobay Metals Inc. (NBY.V) (CVE:NBY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Niobay Metals Inc. (NBY.V) (CVE:NBY) traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. 98,082 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 68,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The firm has a market cap of C$37.98 million and a PE ratio of -9.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.57.

Niobay Metals Inc. (NBY.V) Company Profile (CVE:NBY)

Niobay Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mining properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium and tantalum deposits. Its principal asset is a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project that covers an area of 2,530 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in the Province of Ontario, Canada.

