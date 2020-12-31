Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Call Options (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,585 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 200% compared to the average volume of 1,528 call options.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.94.
OLLI stock opened at $83.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.21. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $112.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,032,733.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. FMR LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,034,000 after purchasing an additional 889,351 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 274,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 178,170 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 337,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,473,000 after acquiring an additional 143,979 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,070,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,573,000 after acquiring an additional 137,402 shares during the period.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
