Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Call Options (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,585 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 200% compared to the average volume of 1,528 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.94.

OLLI stock opened at $83.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.21. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $112.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,032,733.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. FMR LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,034,000 after purchasing an additional 889,351 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 274,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 178,170 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 337,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,473,000 after acquiring an additional 143,979 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,070,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,573,000 after acquiring an additional 137,402 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

