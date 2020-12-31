Whole Earth Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,876 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 661% compared to the typical daily volume of 378 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FREE. TheStreet upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FREE opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company offers various licorice products from licorice root, intermediary licorice extracts, and crude derivatives for the tobacco industry as tobacco flavor enhancing and moistening agents; and food and beverage processors, confectioners, cosmetic companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers for use as flavoring or masking agents, as well as sells licorice root residue as garden mulch under the name Right Dress.

