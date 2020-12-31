Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Altra Industrial’s shares have outperformed the industry. Strength in the company’s semiconductor, defense and transportation markets are likely to drive its top line in the quarters ahead. Also, diversified businesses, focus on deleveraging the balance sheet, a healthy liquidity position and shareholder-friendly policies will favor the company. For 2020, it raised earnings and sales projections to $2.70-$2.82 per share and $1,690-$1,710 million, respectively. It earlier predicted earnings of $2.05-$2.30 per share and sales of $1,580-$1,640 million. However, weakness across multiple end markets, including commercial aerospace, metals, mining and others, is concerning. For fourth-quarter 2020, it predicts a modest sequential decline in revenues, and a rise in selling, general and administrative expenses.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AIMC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $55.18 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -183.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.59.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $437.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,238. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,020. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth $1,434,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

