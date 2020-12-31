Simon Cole Sells 450,000 Shares of MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) (LON:MVR) Stock

MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) (LON:MVR) insider Simon Cole sold 450,000 shares of MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £13,500 ($17,637.84).

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Simon Cole sold 200,000 shares of MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total value of £8,000 ($10,452.05).

LON:MVR opened at GBX 3.85 ($0.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.54. MelodyVR Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.40 ($0.07).

MelodyVR Group PLC develops a music platform that allows users to experience music performances in virtual reality primarily in the United Kingdom. The company delivers virtual reality music experiences and original content to music fans via the MelodyVR music platform, a free-to-download app currently available on iOs and Android smartphones and virtual reality devices; and live-streaming performances in virtual reality.

