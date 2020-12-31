Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $132.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.35.

AAPL stock opened at $133.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.90. Apple has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

