Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) PT Raised to $40.00

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FTHM opened at $37.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57. Fathom has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $40.05.

Get Fathom alerts:

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Fathom will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,443,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,544,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,864,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.