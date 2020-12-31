Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $170.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Shares of WMT opened at $144.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,100,036,988. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

