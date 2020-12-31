Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.57.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $60.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $64.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 0.23.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gene Liau sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $65,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $78,651.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,265 shares of company stock worth $15,039,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 482,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 305,519 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 583.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 122,228 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

