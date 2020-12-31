Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zillow Group from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.26.

ZG stock opened at $136.75 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $149.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.58. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,655,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP raised its position in Zillow Group by 34.9% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 60,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

