WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:WKEY opened at $6.96 on Monday. WISeKey International has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $18.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
About WISeKey International
