WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKEY opened at $6.96 on Monday. WISeKey International has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $18.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

