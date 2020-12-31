Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on THRM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research cut shares of Gentherm from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of THRM opened at $64.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $259.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $252,248.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,373 shares in the company, valued at $675,202.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 53.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Gentherm by 160.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Gentherm by 28.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

