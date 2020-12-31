Mizuho Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $65.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX stock opened at $60.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $66.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,734 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,341. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 461.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.