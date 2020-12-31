Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.96.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $86.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

