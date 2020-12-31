NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in a research note published on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 3,931.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $120,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.
