NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in a research note published on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 3,931.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $120,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

