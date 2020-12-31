GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,763 ($23.03).

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 3,240,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,240,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,037,655.

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,358 ($17.74) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,387.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,484.56. The firm has a market cap of £68.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.17%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

