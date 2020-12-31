Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) PT Raised to $4.00

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $3.25 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAWLF. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

SAWLF opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

