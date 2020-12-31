Interups (OTCMKTS:ITUP) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interups (OTCMKTS:ITUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of ITUP opened at $2.20 on Monday. Interups has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92.
Interups Company Profile
