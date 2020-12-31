AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AB Electrolux (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of ELUXY opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.32. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

