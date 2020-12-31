Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Peel Hunt raised Centamin to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.07.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

